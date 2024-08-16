EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for EMX Royalty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of EMX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,832. The company has a market cap of $193.19 million, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.84. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 817.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.