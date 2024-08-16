Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Truist Financial

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.38.

EHC stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. 176,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after acquiring an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after acquiring an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

