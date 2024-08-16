enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. enCore Energy shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 68,597 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $608.53 million, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.01.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

