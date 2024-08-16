Enjin Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.01 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $219.66 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,828,069,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,691,938,757 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

