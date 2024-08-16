ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.5 days.
ENN Energy Price Performance
Shares of XNGSF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.32.
ENN Energy Company Profile
