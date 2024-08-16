ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the July 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 270.5 days.

ENN Energy Price Performance

Shares of XNGSF opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

