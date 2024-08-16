Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 495,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,492,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Enovix

Enovix Stock Down 5.6 %

Insider Activity at Enovix

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 63.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after buying an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 47.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 269,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.