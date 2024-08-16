Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%.
Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ENSC remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.06.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.