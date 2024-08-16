Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.96% and a negative return on equity of 598.21%.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSC remained flat at $0.39 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.85. Ensysce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.06.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.