Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGLX

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %

About Enthusiast Gaming

CVE:EGLX traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 145,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.85.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.