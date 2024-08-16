Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.25 at Scotiabank

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EGLX
Enthusiast Gaming Trading Up 2.6 %
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enthusiast Gaming
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.