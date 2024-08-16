Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $267.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.64. The company has a market cap of $488.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

