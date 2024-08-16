EQT (NYSE:EQT) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Stock Up 1.4 %

EQT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,810. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in EQT by 936.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 149.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.