Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee expects that the company will earn ($2.75) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.