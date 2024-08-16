Ergo (ERG) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $58.91 million and approximately $369,141.46 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.63 or 0.00573180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00113293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.56 or 0.00256949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00031931 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00072876 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,939,980 coins and its circulating supply is 76,941,060 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

