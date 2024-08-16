Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down to $95.14

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.14, but opened at $91.86. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $94.58, with a volume of 376,939 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $9,689,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

