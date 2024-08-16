Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Euromax Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Euromax Resources

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

