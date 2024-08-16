Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EVAX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 11,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,224. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.28. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of various cancers.

