Evercore ISI Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to “Outperform”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

SBUX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 4,638,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.99. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock worth $879,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

