Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$48.05 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$42.05 and a 52 week high of C$50.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

