ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup upped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,777 shares of company stock worth $5,164,208. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1,301.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ExlService by 18.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $19,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after acquiring an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

