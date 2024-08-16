Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Exscientia in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Exscientia Trading Up 3.6 %
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exscientia by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 202,377 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
