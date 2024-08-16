Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 40,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $118.36. 1,391,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,165,420. The firm has a market cap of $466.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.23.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

