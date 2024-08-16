EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,303. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $425.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.58. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 674,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after buying an additional 445,289 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

