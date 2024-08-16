FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Raised by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 134.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $45,288,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FDS traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $408.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,119. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

