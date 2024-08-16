Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $10.45

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.45, but opened at $10.80. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FBYD Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

