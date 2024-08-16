Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

FENC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 9,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.29. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

