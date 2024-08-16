Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 20,776 shares.The stock last traded at $39.87 and had previously closed at $39.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ferrovial in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

