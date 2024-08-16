Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 405,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 619,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIHL. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

