Fidelis Insurance’s (FIHL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s current price.

FIHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 417,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,688. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIHL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 138,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 486,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

