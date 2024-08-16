Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 189,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.84. 1,334,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.