Financial Comparison: Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) versus Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grafton Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafton Group $2.85 billion 1.01 $258.04 million N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion N/A $2.58 billion $1.89 2.33

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Grafton Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafton Group N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 17.22% 12.06% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Grafton Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Grafton Group has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grafton Group and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grafton Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Grafton Group on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands. The company's Retailing segment retails home and garden products through stores, including DIY products, paints, lighting products, homestyle products, housewares, bathroom products, and kitchens, as well as gardening and Christmas products under the Woodie's brand. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures dry mortars and wooden staircases; and drainage, ducting and roofline systems under the CPI Mortar, StairBox, and MFP brand names. Grafton Group plc was founded in 1902 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

