First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.10. 1,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

