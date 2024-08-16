First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. 2,808,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

