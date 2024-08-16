First PREMIER Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

First PREMIER Bank lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGXFree Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,650 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 712.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

