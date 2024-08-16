First PREMIER Bank Has $108,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.10. 38,609,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,604,707. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

