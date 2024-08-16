First PREMIER Bank Has $370,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.38. 3,838,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,357,336. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

