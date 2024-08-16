First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,342. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.