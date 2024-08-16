First PREMIER Bank Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,269,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,439. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

