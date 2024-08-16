First PREMIER Bank Sells 1,483 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,491,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,681,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.13. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $396.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.