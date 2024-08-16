First PREMIER Bank Sells 2,620 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLOU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 773.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 430,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 107,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $392.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

