First PREMIER Bank Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First PREMIER Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,888,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,139. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

