First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

FSCS stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $34.58.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1583 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

