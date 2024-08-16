Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.44. 6,041,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 54,795,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.48.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

