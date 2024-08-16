Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $133,634.58 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,055,936 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14.

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

Forge Global Stock Performance

FRGE opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forge Global by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Further Reading

