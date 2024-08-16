Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $75.69

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $75.69, but opened at $74.14. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 982 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FORTY Free Report ) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

