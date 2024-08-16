Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 47,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,069,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Forward Air Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $762.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 98.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

