Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at National Bankshares

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$192.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of FNV stock traded up C$1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$166.57. The stock had a trading volume of 74,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$167.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$162.00. The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$198.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.497 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -57.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In other news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.78, for a total value of C$3,435,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,705.21. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,182. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.