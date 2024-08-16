Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.99. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 343,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter worth $846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 440.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 740,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 44.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

