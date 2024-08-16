FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $274,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $3,709,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.9 %

DMAY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. 8,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

