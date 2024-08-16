Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fundamental Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,289. The company has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Fundamental Global has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.