FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.63.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at $116,528.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $465,749. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 566,367 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 612.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 303,038 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

