FY2024 EPS Estimates for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Boosted by Alliance Global Partners

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Organigram in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Organigram in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 60,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,044. Organigram has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 188.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.27 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Organigram in the first quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Organigram by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

